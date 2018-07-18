History’ll Return To Secondary Schools’ Curriculum, Soon – Rep

A non-governmental organisation under the auspices of Community Conciliation and Development Initiative (CCADI) is advocating the implementation of the reintroduction of History into secondary schools’ curriculum in the country.

Speaking at the 2018 Quiz Nigerians Competition with the theme: ‘Our History, Our Environment’, at the Port Harcourt Literary Library, last Saturday, member, House of Representatives, Hon Betty Apiafi stated that for years, series of motions had been raised in the National Assembly over the disappearance of History and Civil Education from the national curriculum, adding that the Federal Ministry of Education was now working to reintroduce History into schools’ curriculum, latest by 2019.

Apiafi, who is also Chairman, Education and Training Trade Group, Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, said at this computer age, children were relying more on what they got from the internet, while History books were being abandoned.

The federal lawmaker, who is also founder, Brookstone Schools, recommended that students should focus on reawakening their interest in history and civil education in order to encourage better understanding and appreciation of the foundations of the country, adding that any nation that has lost history has lost its culture values.

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion and president, Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Dr Emi Membere-Otaji had stated that the event was organised to advance understanding of the country’s history to facilitate the sustainable growth, unity and development of the country.

Membere-Otaji advocated the encouragement of the programme by all stakeholders, remarking that the programme was to push intellectual competition among private schools in the state.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana