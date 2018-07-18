God Forgive Us For Making Okorocha Gov -Umeh

Victor Umeh representing Anambra Central in the senate, weekend asked God to forgive him and other members of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, for making Owelle Rochas Okorocha the governor of Imo State in 2011, saying he never knew that Okorocha would turn out to be a pain in the neck of his people.

Victor Umeh, as the APGA national chairman, led members of the party to Imo State and after giving the party’s ticket to Okorocha, campaigned for him and he won.

The governor, however, later dumped APGA and joined the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking during the inauguration of Senator Victor Umeh Support Group at Neni in Anaocha Local Government Aarea of Anambra State ahead of the 2019 general elections, Umeh wondered why the Imo State governor should be desperate to impeach his deputy, Chief Eze Madumere who he recalled, worked so hard to ensure the success of the Okorocha as governor.

According to Umeh, the Imo deputy governor was even detained because he was fighting for Okorocha, only for the governor to want to impeach him because the governor wants his son-in-law to be governor of the state.

He said: “This deputy governor went to prison because of Rochas Okorocha but look at what he is doing to him. Let him continue to impeach people, but God will also impeach him.