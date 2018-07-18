FG Appoints Heads Of Parastatals …Names Banire, Tukur AMCON, FCSC’s Chairmen

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN) and former legal adviser to the now ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Muiz Banire as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON)

. In a letter to the Senate, President Buhari also sought the approval of the appointment of Bello Tukur as Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

Buhari also nominated 12 other commissioners into the FCSC. The letter reads thus: “Dear distinguished Senate President, “Constitution of the governing board of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) “In compliance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act 2010, it is my pleasure, to forward, for confirmation by the Senate, the name of Mr Banire Muiz Adeyemi as chairman of the governing board of the Asset Management Cooperation of Nigeria. His CV is hereby, attached. “It is my hope that the distinguished senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expedious manner.

“Please, accept, distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration” and; “Dear distinguished Senate President, “Request for confirmation of appointment of the Chairman and twelve commissioners for the Federal Civil Service Commission.