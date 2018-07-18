Ekiti Election, Not Acceptance, PDP Tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to be deceived about the election in Ekiti State, saying the rigged election does not mean acceptance by Nigerians.

The party also said it was shameful that President Muhammadu Buhari, who, according to it, claims to be an anti-corruption champion, could “glee over acts of electoral corruption that can truncate our democratic process.”

The PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan and made available to newsmen last Monday evening also said that it found as strange that President Buhari “could not condemn the emasculation and subversion of the will of Ekiti people and the stealing of another party’s victory by brute force.”

According to the statement, “The PDP has also noted the unsavoury statements by the Presidency, celebrating the subjugation of Ekiti people as a stamp for President Buhari, wherein it further boasted of a triumph for the President in the 2019 general election. If, for President Buhari and the APC, the subjugation of the people, as witnessed in Ekiti, amounts to an election, then the nation is headed to a serious crisis, as such will be resisted with all legitimate force available within our laws in the defence of our nation’s democracy.

The APC and INEC must note that what happened in Ekiti, as a single state, cannot be pulled through in a general election, especially where the people have made up their minds to seek a new president. Nigeria is too big and too complex to be subjugated by a single individual or group of individuals, as any attempt to do so will definitely consume the conspirators.