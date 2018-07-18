CUPP Will Achieve Its Objective – PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Amuwo-Odofin, Mr Afolabi Oresan yesterday said the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), recently formed by the PDP and some other opposition parties, was in the best interest of Nigeria.

Oresan told newsmen in Lagos that the coalition was aimed at giving Nigerians a better deal owing to what he called the prevailing issues in the country.

He said he was optimistic that the coalition would achieve its objective in spite of the fact that some parties had backed out it soon after it was put together.

The chieftain said that the coalition was birthed by the need to fix the issues towards delivering the kind of governance citizens had always yearned for.

The PDP and no fewer than 30 parties had come together in an alliance in readiness for the 2019 elections.

The collaborating parties and associations in CUPP had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aims of defeating President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre, states, and the Legislature.

Soon after the formation, some parties such as the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) , however, dissociated themselves with the coalition Oresan said:

“Our people need change; they want a better deal. The coalition formed by the PDP and some other parties is to deliver the goods.

“The coalition is in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians because it’s objective is to defeat the APC in 2019 and install a better leadership.”

He expressed optimism that the coalition would achieve its goals, in spite of those who had backed out due to ideological reasons..

Oresan said parties in the coalition were united in the common objective of fixing the problems of the country. The chieftain said that with support of Nigerians, the PDP-led coalition would achieve its goals.

Oresan, aspiring for a state House of Assembly seat in Amuwo-Odofin, said there was a need to accelerate development in the area.

He said that the area had not fared well enough in terms of projects and interventions in the last few years.

“As far as I am concerned, not much has happened here in the past eight years.

“The policies and projects of the government have not been felt.