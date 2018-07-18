Cleanliness Of PH Excites Obuah

The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has expressed happiness with the current state of cleanliness of Port Harcourt, the State capital and its environs.

Obuah, who made the commendation following impressive reports from various monitoring teams who went round Port Harcourt, the state capital and its environs, last Monday, and also noted that the efforts of service providers have helped the agency to achieve 95 per cent success in service delivery.

He remarked with pleasure that Port Harcourt, the state capital and its environs now wear a better look, and further expressed joy that the service providers were working in tandem with the set objectives of the agency, adding that such cooperation was necessary to actualize the vision and programmes of the Governor Nyesom Wike administration.

Obuah assured the service providers that the agency would do everything possible, including meeting up their obligations as a way of motivating them into more productivity.

“Our service providers, from what we saw today, are now living up to expectations and have helped us to achieve 95 per cent success in our strive to clean Port Harcourt and its environs. While we thank you for the little you have done, it is a call for you to sustain the tempo”, the RIWAMA boss declared.

Obuah stressed that the dream to attain 100 per cent cleanliness of Port Harcourt and its environs was a task that must be done, adding that with a little more effort from all service providers, the mission would surely be achieved.