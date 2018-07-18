Banigo Urges Girls To Speak Out, Lauds FIDA

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has advised girls and women facing any form of abuse, especially sexual abuse to speak out in order to be protected.

The deputy governor stated this following the successful rescue of an 18-year old girl from the hands of her guardian, Chief Promise Sydney, whom she alleged has been sexually abusing her for the past nine years.

Banigo, who was represented by her Senior Special Assistant, Mrs. Inegogo Fubara, expressed delight that the Sex and Sex Abuse Mentorship Exercise organized by the Protect The Girl Child Initiative, Office of the Deputy Governor at the Federal Government Girls College, Abuloma, yielded dividends.

According to her, a few days after the event, an SS3 student confessed to the school authorities that her guardian has been abusing her sexually since she was nine years old.

She said the Protect The Girl Child Initiative team of the Deputy Governor’s Office contacted the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and the man was arrested, and charged to court, last Monday, while the girl has been taken to a safe haven for protection, further counselling and rehabilitation.

Banigo, who commended FIDA for responding swiftly to the distress call, insisted that girls and women must speak out when abused to mitigate the ugly scourge.