Association Declares Support For Wike’s Re-Election Bid

The Reformed Traders Association of Nigeria Rivers State has declared its support for the second term bid of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The association which said this at the end of a joint meeting of the board of trustees and state executive council in Port Harcourt also passed a vote of confidence on its president- general, Amb Edi Bright Chinedu

The statement jointly signed by Chairman Board of Trustees, Solomon Immelusi and the Secretary State Executive Council, Austin Nwachukwu, respectively said its decision to work for the second term bid of governor Wike was a result of the governor’s love of its members.

The traders also commended their president-general, Edi Bright Chinedu for the several policies and programmes which have improved their living conditions.

The association further said the pragmatic leadership skill of its president-general was responsible for the recognition accorded to traders by governor Wike.

“Our pioneer president-general has shown competence, our presence is seen in all the markets in Rivers State”, the group said.

The association also debunked the existence of Rivers Traders Union, stressing that the union did not have the power to make valid pronouncement on behalf of traders in the state.

The association also used the occasion to warn against intrusion into its affairs, stressing that its constitution is clear on membership.