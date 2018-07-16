Youth Olympic Registration Begins, July 31

The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires 2018 Organising Committee has said it would open an online registration for the Games pass on July 31.

The committee said that its electronic bracelet would give spectators access to the biggest multi-sport and cultural celebration in the world.

With the bracelet, the public could enter the four Youth Olympic Parks and the competition stadiums free of charge.

It added that they would also be able to participate in more than 1,200 cultural activities during the Games.

“The pass will contain a chip allowing spectators to be part of a historic Olympic experience.

“Hundreds of thousands will be available and once registered, people can pick them up starting at the end of August until the start of the Games on October 6,” it said in a statement.

“The bracelets will be mandatory to access the Parks and stadiums and a system will be implemented so that spectators from other parts of Argentina and abroad can pick up their Pass upon arrival in Buenos Aires.”

Tidesports source gathered that the online registration process to obtain a Youth Olympic Pass will be simple with various pick up points.

One person can register up to three family members and an authorised third party will be able to pick up the passes.

The first summer edition of the Youth Olympic Games outside of Asia will be held over 12 days with 4,000 athletes competing in 32 sports.

There will be 29 venues hosting 286 sports contests.

The Youth Olympic Parks will also be home to a historic cultural celebration with 800 educational activities and 468 sport initiation sessions.