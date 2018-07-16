Ugwuanyi Unveils Panel Of Inquiry

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has sworn in a seven-man judicial commission of inquiry to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the recent civil disturbances that occurred in Ogbozinne Akpugo Autonomous community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state, which led to the death of the traditional ruler, Eze Igwe Stephen Nwatu, and destruction of property.

Swearing in members of the commission chaired by a retired Judge, Justice Ben Agbata, at the Government House, Enugu, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his deputy, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, stated that the exercise was in keeping with his promise to set up a judicial panel “to determine the immediate and remote causes of the disturbances and to make appropriate recommendations”.

The governor added that it was also “in pursuant to section 4(1) of the Commission of Inquiry Law, Cap 24, Revised Laws of Enugu State 2004″.

Other members of the commission include; Prof. Damian U. Opata; Barr. Chudi O. Ozokolo; Prof. Anselm Onyimonyi Esq; Clara Ngozi Agbo; Kennis Ngene (secretary) and Onochie Ngwu Obinna Esq (counsel to the commission).

Gov. Ugwuanyi, while expressing confidence that members of the commission would deploy their wealth of experience, knowledge, integrity and competencies in the discharge of their duties

effectively and satisfactorily, disclosed that the panel has twelve weeks to submit its report.