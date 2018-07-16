School Beats 37 Others To Win 2018 Quiz Contest

Jephthah Comprehensive Secondary School, Port Harcourt, has won this year’s Quiz Competition for private secondary schools in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, outclassing 37 others to clinch the top prize.

Cilia’s International College came out second while Citadel Group of Schools beat 35 others to emerge third.

Speaking at the event at the Port Harcourt Literary Library, last Saturday, with the theme: “Our History, Our Environment”, the founder of the Community Conciliation and Development Initiative (CCADI), Ada Ekpeye Logbo II of Ekpeye Kingdom, Dr Patricia Ogbonnaya, noted that the programme was aimed at championing the re-introduction of Nigerian History in schools so as to inculcate and re-awaken the Nigerian consciousness in youths of Rivers State.

She said that her NGO, initiated the competition in 2011 to inspire teaching and learning of History in private secondary schools in the state, in partnership with the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce.

Ogbonnaya explained that the contest was founded on the beauty of the diversity of Nigeria, adding that despite the diversity, unity and sustainable democracy moulded the dreams and visions of the founding fathers of the country.

She charged Nigerian leaders to find ways to endear everyone to live together in peace, adding that to achieve this, leaders must promote peace and harmony across all communities.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, stated the importance of History in schools, adding that he was very happy that History has been re-introduced into the nation’s school curriculum.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, Nnamdi Okpu, Gogo-Jaja, appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to invest in the welfare of Nigerian children to improve their capacity to contribute to the development of the country.

The Executive Director, CCADI, Kelechi Amaechi stated that the initiative was designed to bring back young people’s interest in Nigeria history, unity and patriotism, adding that the NGO intends to use the platform to empower youth to build peace in the Niger Delta region.

“We want to see our young people studying History again, so that they can understand who they are, why they are where we are, and the need for us to move forward. We are looking at how we can draw a relationship between our history and the state of our environment, especially in the Niger Delta.”

He thanked the partners, especially, the Ada Ekpeye Logbo, for making available all the resources needed to make the quiz a worthwhile competition.

The Tide reports that the event climaxed with quiz competitions that focused on the history of Nigeria between 14 private secondary schools out of 38 schools that participated in the entire contest.

Prizes were presented to the three top schools, including cash, trophies, plaques, among others.

While the Chairman of the occasion, Dr Emi Membere-Otaji presented the first prize to Jephthah Comprehensive Secondary School, Chief Okpokiri Augustine Maxwell presented the second prize to Cilia’s International College, just as House of Representatives member, Hon. Betty Apiafi, presented the third prize to Citadel Group of Schools, at the end of the competitions.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana