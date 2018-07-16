Russia 2018 Finals: Nigerians Okay France’s Victory

Many Nigerians have expressed satisfaction over France victory in the final match of the 2018 World Cup played yesterday at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia.

France beats Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup finals to emerge winners of the trophy.

In his reactions, the head coach of Rivers United Football Academy of Port Harcourt, Sunny Iseokwehma, has said that France deserves the winning because they did well in every department of the game.

He stated that both team played good football but France looked very good in front of goal.

Iseokwehma explained that France has one of the young teams in the world cup that are very tactical in the field of play.

“Every movement they made was to score a goal, they could also run very well”, he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Grassroots Football Club of Rivers State Ogbondah Blessed, said that France has won the world cup back after 20 years they hosted the tournament, adding that, good coordination has given them the trophy.

He expressed joy for the France team after winning the world cup and said that everything about football starts with the way you build your team from the grassroots.

Earlier the Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Sports Club of Elioparanwa, Port Harcourt, Eguruegu Dominion has said that he love the way France played their game adding that they have very young players too.

Kiadum Edookor