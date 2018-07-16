Police Arrest Lawmaker For Unlawful Possession Of Guns

The police in Lagos have arrested a member of the State House of Assembly, Dipo Olorunrinu, for alleged unlawful possession of arms and ammunition.

The lawmaker was apprehended after two guns were recovered from two suspects –Wale Oye and Ganiyu Ajiboluwa – who allegedly confessed to have collected the arms from Olorunrinu.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Chike Oti, in a statement on Saturday, said the firearms were intercepted in the FESTAC area of the state by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police X-Squad.

Oti explained that the team was on patrol to mop up illegal firearms following the expiration of the licence given to individuals in possession of guns and the directive to the affected persons to surrender them to the police.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that the resolve of the Force to mop up illegal and prohibited firearms in the hands of those who failed to take advantage of the grace period offered by the Inspector-General of Police to surrender their guns at police formations nearest to them has yielded positive results following the arrests of three persons in possession of prohibited firearms.

“The suspects, namely Wale Oye, 37; and Ganiyu Ajiboluwa, 47, were arrested on July 12, 2018 at about 1745hrs by a team of the Inspector-General of Police X-Squad operatives on patrol along the FESTAC Extension, by Apple Junction, Amuwo Odofin.”