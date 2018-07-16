Picketing: MTN Seeks Amicable Resolution Of Dispute With Labour

Tele-communication giant, the MTN (Nigeria) has reiterated its desire to pursuing amicable resolution of the industrial disputes with the organised labour.

The Public Relations Manager, Corporate Affairs/Corporate Relations, MTN, Mr Funso Aina, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

According to him, the events of this week have been difficult and disruptive. However, this has in no way impacted our continued commitment to our people, our customers and this great nation.

“All of us at MTN want to express our sincere gratitude to you for standing by us during this challenging time.

“Over the years, we have engaged productively with representatives of labour unions who reached out, holding numerous extensive meetings.

“We will continue to do so, pursuing amicable resolutions in our negotiations with organised labour and the safety and welfare of our employees will remain our primary concern during these discussions,” Aina said.

The MTN spokesperson said the organisation understood its responsibilities to customers, workers and the society.

He said that the rights of all MTN employees were paramount, adding that the organisation would consistently ensure that these rights were protected.

“This includes the fundamental human right to freedom of association as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

“Our ethos is not to coerce our employees to do anything against their will. We have no objections to our employees forming a collective, through a union, or choosing not to do so.

“In fact, MTN has an Employee Council made up of officers below Management cadre. Council members are democratically-elected representatives who ensure that labour-related issues are addressed.

“We do not engage in casualness. All our employees have full-time employment contracts.

“To enable our organisation to focus on delivering our core services and in alignment with global best practice, we engage licensed, specialised service providers to support our operations.

“We provide working conditions in line with international best practice. All employees earn well above minimum wage.

They have access to a minimum of 20 paid leave days annually, flexible working hours, four months paid maternity leave and fully funded pensions.

“They have mortgage subsidies and group medical cover with international emergency evacuation for employees and their immediate dependents.

“These are just some of the benefits that contribute to making MTN a great place to work,” he said.

Various stakeholders, including Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, Association of Telecommunications Company of Nigeria and Nigeria Communications Commission are presently involved in talk.

Aina however, called for cessation of attacks on MTN’s employees or damage to the network and property.

He said the firm expects its employees’ rights to associate freely and without coercion would be respected.