Party Chief Tasks Students On Drug Abuse

Nigerian students and youths have been advised to shun drug abuse and trafficking.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State, Pali-Alabo Maxwell Fubara gave the advice in Port Harcourt in an interview with journalists in Port Harcourt recently.

Fubara called on students to desist from drug abuse, stressing that the practice would destroy their future and make them ineffective in life. He commended the efforts of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in sensitising the people on the dangers of drug trafficking and abuse, emphasising that its effort is yielding positive results.

Cautioning the youths especially students to be wary of the company they keep, he warned them on choosing friends, saying that the greatest pressure they face in resisting drug abuse would come from their peers.

The PDP image-maker further described drug as a small poison that is used in curing illness, warning that every drug can cause damage to the body system when abused. He also lauded the NDLEA for its campaign against drug abuse and trafficking, urging parents to pay attention to their children because communication was important.

He stated that the United Nations in its wisdom thought it wise that the children should be listened to.

According to him, “It is good that the children are in tune with the agency. We need to hear their own side of the story”.

Fubara disclosed that the agency should vigorously tackle the menace of drug abuse from foundation, urging the people to join hands with the NDLEA in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking, noting that it is a fight that involves all.

He, however, used the opportunity to praise the support of government at all levels, describing Governor Nyesom Wike as the pillar of the NDLEA in Rivers State.

Some of the youths and students who spoke to The Tide on the 2018 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking in Port Harcourt, emphasised that children should not be left alone but listened to by their parents, noting that it would promote bonding and sense of protection for the child.

Bethel Toby