‘Para-Powerlifting Championships Hosting, Remarkable Dev For Nigeria’

As the International Para Powerlifting body awards Nigeria the hosting right of the 2019 World Championships, some stakeholders in the sport have described the development as remarkable.

Tidesports source reports that the championships which served as part of qualification for the 2020 Paralympics Games in Tokyo is slated for January in Lagos.

The national coach of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation (NPPF), Are Feyinsetan, told newsmen that it was a dream come true for him.

Feyinsetan said that it was long overdue for the country to host the rest of the world, having dominated the sport globally for years.

“It is a dream come true for me as a coach because I have always wished for us to host a major international Powerlifting event.

“How can we be number one in the world without hosting the world? And I am happy because I am part of the initative that has finally materialised,” he said.

The coach added that the hosting would also avail the country of the opportunity to feature more athletes in an international event.

“Due to insufficient fund, we only take few of our athletes to international competitions but this time around, we will be able to feature as many as possible.

“I am really sure some of them will showcase their strength and possibly get into the world ranking, “he said.

He commended the NPPF President, Queen Obuh, for her efforts and the Lagos State Government for making it possible for the country to gain the hosting right.

Feyinsetan, however, urged private bodies to support the federation to organise a befitting World Championships.

Tidesporst source also reports that officials of the World Para Powerlifting Body (WPPO) led by Sam Munkley and Richardson Dillon visited Nigeria in June to inspect facilities after the federation’s bid to host the event.