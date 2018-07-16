Oil Firm Reassures On Catch Them Young Initiative

The Catch Them Young programme of Total E &P Nigeria Limited will continue because of its success across the nation, the Executive General Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility/Medical Services (CSR/MD), Engr. Vincent Nnadi has said.

Nnadi, who stated this during the 2018 send forth ceremony of Showers Christian High Schools, assured that the French oil company would continue to support exceptional students who have distinguished themselves in specific areas of their academics.

The Executive General Manager CSR/MD who was represented by Nkoye Attah expressed satisfaction that so far students who are being sponsored have not disappointed the organisation, adding that Total E &P limited will continue to sponsor the program for the benefit of Niger Delta students.

He advised the students to continue to do well in their academics, stating that Total is also investing in entrepreneurship in developing skills of young Nigerians in all their host communities.

Nnadi explained that Total E & P Limited made safety its core value because it seeks to prevent death, hence everybody should be responsible to one another.

He used the opportunity to advise the students to always be responsible in character and always do what is right and should support one another.

“Catch them Young Programme is a programme initiated by TEPNL for its host communities, designed to stimulate academic and ultimately career interest in Petroleum Engineering.

The programme is targeted at secondary school students in Nigeria who have bias for sciences and are probably considering further studies in Engineering (Petroleum Engineering) in tertiary institutions.

The Tide also gathered that eligible participants must be students in secondary schools with a bias for sciences and are potentially considering further studies in Engineering (Petroleum Engineering).