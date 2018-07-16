NOA Boss Tasks Politicians On Peace, Dev

The Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Rivers State, Mr Oliver Wolugbom has called on Rivers politicians to exhibit maturity in their conduct and work towards sustainable peace and development of the state.

Wolugbom gave the hint while speaking as a guest on Love FM’s news and current affairs programme, “The Editors Round Table” recently.

He decried a situation where Rivers State is always plunged into post-election crisis, while other states of the federation work towards the collective interest of their people.

Describing development as a collective endeavour, the NOA Director appealed to Rivers politicians to always see the interest of the state above their personal ambitions.

He said: “It is unfortunate that elections will end in the country, but that of Rivers State will not end; in other places everybody comes together after election to move their states forward. I don’t know why the political differences in Rivers State are irreconcilable”.

He called on Rivers Ppiticians to adopt a people-oriented approach to governance and enhance sustainable development in the state.

Wolugbom urged the people of the state to hold politicians accountable to their promises by participating actively in the process, and asking questions on how the tax payers’ money is spent.

Taneh Beemene