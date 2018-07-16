NEPC Holds Workshop For 2,500 Exporters In C’River

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Calabar smart office, has held a one-day capacity building workshop for 2,500 registered exporters stakeholders, institutions, members of organised private sectors and public institutions in the state.

The workshop was designed to diversify the nation’s economy through the development and promotion of non-oil export.

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Hon. Peter Egba, who was represented by his Director of Administration, Chief Thomas Atem said it was Government’s Policy to partner with organizations such as NEPC to boost the economy of the State and promote export business as well as its products globally.

The Commissioner welcomed stakeholders of organised private sectors, public Institutions and participants to the workshop and advised them to participate effectively.

In a key note address presented by the Trade Advisor, Dr. Emmanuel Etim, said the essence of the workshop was to create a viable platform for mutual interaction between registered exporters, banks and financial operating institutions in Cross River State.

Dr Etim also said that the Export/Bank forum was geared at creating export awareness, exposing identity of export financial packages of some selected banks, create easy exporters access to export project credit facility and a platform for regular interface between registered and exports oriented bank/financial institutions in the State. He said NEPC would continue to encourage the development of industries as well as exporters in the State.

The theme of the workshop which was “Accessing Export Financial Opportunities, Practical Approach”, attracted numerous participants within and outside the State.