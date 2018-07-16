I’ve Nothing To Do With Dead APC – Mpigi …Defects To PDP

The lawmaker representing Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Barry Mpigi, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mpigi, who officially dumped the APC at his ward in Koroma in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, last Saturday, was a member of the Reformed APC, a splinter group from the mainstream APC.

The defection was witnessed by key members of the PDP, including the local government Chairman, Dr. Jacobson Nbina, Commissioner for Works, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Deekor, member representing Tai at the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Matthew Nenubari Dike, former Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea and Administrator of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Amb. Desmond Akawor, and other top PDP leaders from Eleme, Gokana and Oyigbo local government areas.

Mpigi, who expressed joy at his return to his “real political home”, apologised to those he might have offended while he sojourned in APC, and vowed to deliver the local government areas he represents for the PDP.

He said: “Let me state very clearly that what you’re seeing here today, the membership card of PDP, is a clear indication that I’m done and have nothing to do with the dead APC.

“To some of my friends here who have always been believing I will return home to this family, it has happened today, and we are about to do it in the way we used to do it.

“Within a period of one week from today, I will invite you all and others from my constituency, and by extension, Rivers South-East to gather but for those of you who are here today I just want to say ‘thank you’.

“I want to assure you all that the 93 units in Eleme, 91 units in Tai and 109 units in Oyigbo will deliver a block vote to PDP.

“I want to formerly apologize to some of my friends whom I may have offended during my staying on the other side. I want to let everyone know that as I have moved into PDP today, no other party can build or stand any other party secretariat in this ward, we’re in charge here and will deliver all the polling units.

“Governor Nyesom Wike has asked me to get 10 motorcycles to donate to all our ward chairmen in order to help them go about and preach the good works of PDP to our supporters across the wards and right after now I will deliver the bikes to them all.

“The governor said I cannot come in without mobilizing the party leaders, we are starting from Tai today and definitely we will go round Eleme, Oyigbo and by extension we will go to the entire senatorial zone”, Mpigi said.