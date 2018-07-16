HOS Promises To Reposition C’River Civil Service

The Head of Service, Barister Ekpenyong Henshaw has expressed his readiness to reposition the Cross River State Civil Service to be more productive.

Barr. Henshaw who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Office of the Head of Service, Mr. Emmanuel Enene Eke, stated this during an interface with civil servants at the State Ministry of Agriculture, Calabar.

The HoS said he decided to take the leadership of the service closer to the civil servants as a way of motivating them to deliver effective services to the people.

He urged workers to feel free to air their views concerning the service for a way forward.

Barrister Henshaw called on civil servants not to allow despondency to weigh them down but to put in their best and move the service forward for the benefit of present and unborn generations.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Manpower Development in the Head of Service Office; Mrs. Aniedi Ekpenyong said the service had reached a point where mentorship had become compulsory for all senior officers in order to avert a situation where a staff retires and there is nobody to take up his or her schedule of duty or effectively fill the gap.

The Director of Administration, Mr.. Ekuri, Ogar Bassey, reminded staff of the provisions of the Civil Service circular of 2002 which put resumption time at 8: 00am and a period of 15 minutes of grace after.

Mr.. Ekuri emphasised the need and benefit of staff to sign the attendance register and movement book where necessary.

Speaking further, he analyzed the function and essence of Key-Performance-Indicator (KPI), report on civil servants, adding that, the report is strategic for annual service award as well as tracking contributions by civil servant to the State.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar