Ex-Lawmaker Sets Agenda For Council Chairmen

The former Deputy Leader and member representing Khana Constituency II in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Dinebari Loolo, has listed measures for effective local government administration in Rivers State.

Loolo, who spoke with The Tide in an interview in Port Harcourt, yesterday, described the local government system as a sensitive arm of government that has direct bearing on the people, especially the rural populace.

The former lawmaker, who congratulated local government chairmen and councillors in Rivers State over their electoral victory and successful assumption of office, urged them to be focused on the mandate given to them by the people.

He said they would only gain the confidence of the people through service and prudent management of resources.

Loolo urged a harmonious relationship between council chairmen and councillors to promote development in their respective localities.

He also urged the council chairmen to reside in their various local government areas to make themselves accessible to the people, and cautioned against the culture of alienation on the part of the chairmen.

“The local government chairmen must be on ground in the various areas. They must not reside permanently in the cities. As chief security officers of their areas, they must be acquainted with events in the various communities to avert any probable breakdown of law and order”.

Loolo also advised chairmen to be consultative in their governance by holding regular town hall meetings with the people.

He stressed the need for them to complement the efforts of the Rivers State Governor by executing development projects that would boost entrepreneurial growth in the rural areas.

Taneh Beemene