Ekiti Election, Worst Political Robbery Ever, Wike Laments

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that what transpired during the Ekiti State governorship elections was the worst political robbery in the nation’s democratic history.

Wike said the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government would not be able to replicate the Ekiti political robbery in Rivers State because Rivers people are fully prepared.

Wike spoke, yesterday, at the Anglican Cathedral Church of Saint Paul, Port Harcourt during the Thanksgiving Service to mark the end of Third Year Anniversary celebration of his administration.

He said: “Don’t be worried about what happened in Ekiti State. We are prepared. It will not happen here in Rivers State.

“I have never experienced that kind of robbery in politics. I told my colleagues; do not give them any chance. Most of them in APC are happy that they will repeat the same thing in Rivers State; we are waiting, come and repeat. Let your spirit not be down, work hard and victory will be ours”.

On the thanksgiving, Wike said that the state government has come before God to appreciate him for a hitch-free programme, which spread across two months

He said that the third year anniversary of his administration offered Rivers people the opportunity to witness the superlative performance over the period under the review.

“We made sure that people who have eyes see what we have done for the state. Except those who are blind, for which there is nothing we can do about it.

“We will continue to do the best for the people of Rivers State. The people deserve the best. This one year we will not stop doing projects, irrespective of the elections”.

Wike urged the people of Rivers State to continue to support his administration.

In his sermon, Arch-Bishop of Province of Niger Delta, Most Rev. Ignatius Kattey lauded Wike for outstanding developmental strides, saying that the Rivers State governor has graduated from Mr Projects to Doctor Projects.

The Co-Adjutor Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Wisdom Ihunwo prayed God to continue to bless the Wike administration for the realisation that her source of strength was from above.

The only reading for the Thanksgiving Service was taken by the wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike.

The service was marked by special rendition of praise and worship songs.