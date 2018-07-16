Court Orders Abuja Council To Rebuild Demolished Shops

An FCT High Court sitting in Jabi Friday ordered the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) to rebuild the 720 shops and stores demolished at the Karmo market, a suburb of the FCT.

The plaintiffs in 2011 sued AMAC, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) for the demolition of the market in 2006.

The traders are Makata-Sylvanus Okechukwu, Alhaji Yahaya, Raphael Odoh, Zakari Yau, China Aria, Ibrahim Sani, Chukwuka Ukwueze, Abubakar Umar, Faith Jimoh, and Batholomew Okeke.

Delivering judgment, Justice Yusuf Halilu held that the demolition carried out by the defendants was illegal since the allocations were made to the plaintiffs by AMAC.

The judge said the defendants engaged in “official misconduct” when they refused to compensate the plaintiffs and shop owners and went ahead to demolish their structures.

Mr Halilu also granted an order restraining the defendants from further interfering with the plaintiffs’ allocations given to them by AMAC or cause same to be reallocated to another person without compensation.