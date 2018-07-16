Belemaoil Disowns Online Recruitment

The management of Belemaoil Producing Limited has said that the company was not recruiting graduates and non-graduates contrary to information currently trending in social media by fraudsters.

In a Release made available to The Tide and signed by the Manager, Corporate Affairs, Barr. Samuel Abel-Jumbo advised the public to disregard the information as it is the handiwork of fraudsters.

“Belemaoil does not engage in online recruitment and has no plan whatsoever to do so either now in the future”, the statement said.

The statement further stated that Belemaoil Producing Limited was not known as BelemaOil & Gas, adding that it was the scammers that form such name to justify their fraudulent act to gullible the unemployed Nigerians.

The release stated that online publication which states that Belemaoil Recruitment 2018 was open for unemployed SSCE, OND, HND and BA/Bsc holders for fresh Science Graduates well testing Trainees Programme 2018, with about four positions was false.

The statement warned members of the public to disregard the social media publication, as it was perpetrated by fraudsters to defraud victims.