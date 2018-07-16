Bank Assures On Provision Of Financial Products, Services

Chairman of Vista Bank Group, Mr Simon Tiemtore has pledged the bank’s commitment to ensure everyone, including the unbanked gets access to a “tailor-made’’ financial products and services.

Tiemtore said this at the unveiling of the bank, which was done on the sideline of the 2018 African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Annual Meeting on Friday in Abuja.

He said the bank had inaugurated a debit and prepaid card and would be offering competitive money remittance service to members in Diaspora.

According to him, Vista is part of a new breed of challenger banks, with a customer-centric and innovative digital approach specially designed to meet the needs of retail and commercial customers.

Tiemtore said the bank would continuously develop its banking offerings and functionality to ensure customer demands to conduct their banking transactions 24/7, using Vista’s state-of-the-art mobile banking app was met.

“We know that customers are increasingly discerning particularly in their use of Information Technology (IT), and that they have real choices about where and how to bank.

“Vista is committed to providing the very best experience and truly personalised service for each of our customers.

“Our customer-centric culture and commitment to provide cutting edge digital solutions is at the very core of all the planning and decision-making process at the bank.

“Africans are keen adopters of new technology and millions have already adopted the digital solutions offered by mobile banking.

“We are actively developing the products and digital solutions that will meet the 24/7 transactional and functional needs and expectations of current and future generations,’’ Tiemtore said.

The chairman said the bank was strategically positioned to help small and medium enterprises in the continent to thrive and grow.

He said this would be done through provisions of trade finance, supply chain finance, meso-finance, women business banking and the full suite of advisory services in addition to its traditional banking services.

“The bank is fully committed to playing a long-term and impactful role in supporting and building the economic development of the continent.

“Guided by its core principles of service, strength and vision, Vista bank is poised to make its mark on the industry.

“This, it will do by providing the traditional and innovative digital solutions that will satisfy the accessible convenience, functional and secure banking needs of its retail and commercial customers.’’

Vista bank has an immediate presence of 16 branches in Guinea, 19, branches in Sierra Leone and eight branches in the Gambia.

The bank plans on strengthening its presence to about 25 countries by 2025.