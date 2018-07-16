Assailants Set Ablaze Four Policemen In Edo

Four policemen attached to the Sabongida- Ora Divisional Police Station were brutality murdered by unknown gunmen at the road intersection between Oke-Ora and Avbiosi in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Reports have it that the policemen who were on patrol duty were victims of an ambush by their assailants who shot them as they were alighting from their Hilux Van.

The patrol vehicle was said to have been set ablaze with the bodies of the victims inside, while their weapons were allegedly taken away by the assailants.

Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area, Mr Frank Ilaboya, who confirmed the incident said in a telephone interview, “from information available to me, the policemen were about to alight from their vehicle when the gunmen opened fire on them.

“They were said to have set their vehicle ablaze and took away their guns.

“I cannot confirm whether they were armed robbers or not. “As I speak with you, the communities in the area are in total confusion.

However, I have convened an emergency security meeting for this afternoon (Sunday) to look at the issue because there is no eye witness that can give accurate account of what really happened” ,the council Chairman said.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police Command, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor when contacted for the confirmation of the incident said, “I just received the information from the media. We are yet to be briefed”.