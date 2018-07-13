Why MAMAs May Not Hold In 2018

Africa’s biggest music awards, MTV Africa Music Awards also known as MAMAs may not hold this year, thereby making the ceremony a no show in two years. The MAMAs has been Africa’s biggest and most glamorous music awards as every edition is accompanied by a range of festivities attracting music heavy weights across the African Continent and beyond.

The maiden edition MAMAs was preceded by four concerts, one in West Africa (Lagos) another in East Africa (Kenya), South Africa and Central Africa (Congo) before the actual award ceremony all in a bid to celebrate nominees.

Although the award is often held in the last quarter of the year, Mr Alex Okosi Creator of the MAMAs and Senior Vice President of Viacom international and Executive Vice President/Managing Director (MD) of BET International hinted on a possible no show in 2018.

In an interview recently, Okosi hinted that international structures are being put in place in a bid to evolve the show. “We are always looking for opportunities to make the MAMAs happen, we are working hard and we’ve looked at the show in terms of how to evolve it because we do believe that MAMAs is the epitome of all award shows … so we are working very hard to make it happen”, he said.

This would not be MAMAs first hiatus after its first three editions, (2008-2010), the award went on a three year break before making a comeback in 2014 for an edition in Durban, South Africa which has been home for the awards ceremony until its last 2016 edition that featured a headline performance by future with Wizkid, Drake and Yemi Alade all taking home major awards for Artiste of the Year, Best Female Act and Best International Act respectively.

Over the years, MTV Africa Music Awards has served as a re-union of sorts for African Musicians and it remains to be seen if the organisers will make an impromptu comeback before the year winds to a close. One is however in hopes that the award will return with better structures that will prove favourable to Africa’s growing music industry.