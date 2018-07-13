UPTH’s Lab Scientists Decry Shortage Of Qualified Manpower

The Medical Laboratory Scientists in the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH has raised alarm over shortage of manpower at the laboratory unit of the hospital.

The laboratory scientists also appealed to the management of the hospital to employ more competent hands in the section.

The body made the call yesterday in Port Harcourt when the newly elected executives of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, (AMLSN), UPTH branch, paid a courtesy call on tie Chief Medical Director, Prof Henry Ugboma.

Speaking at the event, Comrade George Osi called on the management to implement their EnhanceD Entry Point (EEP) noting that it would encourage their members function optimally and promised that the body would work with the management to reposition the hospital. Comrade Osi, who decried shortage of medical laboratory scientists appealed to the management to employ qualified personnel to remedy the shortage to enhance efficiency and productivity.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director, UPTH, Prof Ugboma lauded AMLSN for their commitment in improving the hospital, but revealed that the hospital was not hiring staff at the moment and called FOR effective collaboration toward improving the status of the facilities to meet internal standard, in practice and training.

Chinedu Wosu