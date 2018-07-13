Tonto Dike Changes Name

Rivers State born Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike has announced that her first name has officially changed from Tonto to ‘King Tonto’, a moniker she has been going with. The name has been in her Instagram handle for some time and she has already been known by that name by a lot of fans.

She announced the name change recently with a photograph of her Voter’s Card, “Bear with me while I opt for Greatness…”.

Tonto Dike is one of Nigeria’s most popular faces owing to her reel of intense roles and characters such as “Wild and Dirty Family”, ‘Disgrace’ and a bunch of other racy movies. Her personal life too has been a source of scandal and entertainment after a messy divorce from her ex-husband. She started a reality show that details all the drama that her life is made up of.