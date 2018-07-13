Russia 2018: NPFL Players Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference – Efugh

Chinedu Efugh, a defender with Abia Warriors FC, has said that the presence of domestic league players in the Super Eagles squad at the World Cup wouldn’t have made any difference.

Efugh, who spoke against the backdrop of Nigeria’s performance at the ongoing World Cup, told newsmen in Lagos that the squad was a balanced one.

Tidesports source reports that before the final, 23-man squad for the World Cup was released by Coach Gernot Rohr, Junior Lokhosa, the leading scorer in the current Nigeria Professional Football League, was initially in the provisional list.

But when the final list was released, Lokhosa could not make the cut for the World Cup, in spite of his goal scoring prowess.

“They went with the best leg, I mean they went with the best leg, the only thing is you just need luck.

“The only thing no matter the kind of squad we assemble, if we don’t have that atom of luck.

“Seeing them playing I want to say it’s possible; they went to the World Cup with the best legs,’’Efugh said.

Tidesports source gathered that the Super Eagles could not qualify from the group stage, after the team failed to garner the required points needed to finish above La Albiceleste of Argentina.

The Super Eagles lost 0-2 to Vatreni of Croatia, defeated Strakkamir Okkar of Iceland 0-2 and lost 2-1 to Argentina, a result that saw the Super Eagles emerging third.

Before the World Cup kicked-off on June 14, bookmakers had described Nigeria’s group as the “Group of Death’’ because of the composition of the teams in the group.