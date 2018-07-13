Rivers Partners UNICEF To Provide Potable Water In Akuku-Toru

Residents of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State and its environs would soon have access to potable drinking water as the state government led by Chief Nyesom Wike has commenced moves to provide adequate water supply to the people in the area.

The Chairman of Akuku- Toru Local Government Area, Ronald Sekibo stated this last Wednesday, during a routine water projects inspection in the area.

Sekibo hinted that the council and the Rivers State government were partnering United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), to make available adequate water facilities to residents in the area.

The chairman noted that plans were underway to provide good tour facilities for the people in the area.

“We would also engage stakeholders in terms of making sure that we provide space for modern latrines because it is a shame that at this 21st century our people still defecate openly in the river which is what everyone is kicking against.

“Open defecation pollutes our water we drink, hence, we are not supposed to do that, but I know change is difficult because when people are used to doing something, it’s very hard for them to change, but we are going to engage other stakeholders to ensure we put an end to open defecation”, Sekibo added.

He also urged unauthorised property developers around the on-going second phase of the Abonnema-Ring-Road, by the state government, to discontinue, while assuring residents that the council was working tirelessly to ensure there was power supply in the area.

“Let me also use this opportunity to warn people that are trying to develop property on the second phase of the Abonnema-Ring-Road and to let them know that the governor has graciously awarded the sand filling of those two sides of the road.

