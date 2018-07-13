Rivers NUJ Gets New Exco

Following a keenly contested election of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Rivers State Council, yesterday, a new executive has emerged to steer the affairs of the union for the next three years.

In the election, which took place at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, Mr Stanley Job Stanley of Radio Rivers Chapel emerged as the new chairman having beaten his only opponent, Miss Uchechukwu Agbam to a distant second.

Stanley polled 124 votes while Agbam scored 46 votes.

The position of the union’s secretary was clinched by Mr Ikechukwu Wigodo of The Tide Chapel.

He polled 125 votes against his opponent, Mr Jim Opiki-Udede, who scored 47 votes.

Mrs Ifeoma Uche Ossai polled 110 votes to emerge as the new treasurer of the union while her opponent, Miss Priscilla Okere got 60 votes.

Messrs Paul Bazia, Martins Giadom and Godspower Lekia Anya emerged unopposed as the vice chairman, financial secretary and internal auditor, respectively.

The position of the assistant secretary is expected to be filled through bye-election within three months.

In his post-election speech, the new Chairman, Stanley Job Stanley thanked members, especially the NUJ Rescue Team for their support which led to the victory of his team.

He promised to be magnanimous in victory, and called on his opponents to work with the new executive to build a new vibrant union.

Also speaking, the Rivers State NUJ Election Planning Committee Chairman, Mr Gabriel Nwanetanya listed some of the challenges the committee face, including short period of time the credentials committee to deliver, poor funding, and members’ apathy to issues of election.

“I believe that journalists are society’s watchdogs, but we have to watch ourselves first. We are meant to mirror the society; we have to put ourselves in a position that we can objectively mirror the society because if we are not practicing what we are preaching, it is going to be very difficult for the society to move forward.

“Some of our members have attitudinal problem, and we need to shift from seeing ourselves as ordinary citizens on the streets, among others. We must see ourselves as professionals who are supposed to be role models, who the society should look up to,” Nwanetanya added.

He urged members of the union to see the election not as a do or die affair, stressing that positions of authority were only given by God.

Nwanetanya further stressed that many members do not have clear understanding and knowledge of the provisions of the Constitution of the union, but would jump into the fray to contest for any position because of their personal ambitions, and advised members to always read the Constitution thoroughly before indicating interest to contest elections.

He expressed joy that the committee has acquitted itself, and appealed to all members to join hands with the new executive to move the union forward.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana