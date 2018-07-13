Police Officer Shoots Woman Dead In Calabar

A woman in Calabar, Cross River State, has been fatally shot by a police officer.

The officer was said to be drunk when the incident happened around 9 p.m. at Ikot Ansa last Sunday.

Local media mentioned the victim’s name as Victoria Ekpe, 32.

Police spokesperson in the state, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident to newsmen, Wednesday morning.

She said the suspect, a police sergeant, Edu Nkanu, has been taken into custody and would be charged to court for murder at the end of investigation.

The Tide source, reports that the suspect returned home on the night of the incident, and was jokingly asked by a female neighbour what he brought back from work.

“He left our mother and came to the passage where we were standing; I asked him why he was always drunk anytime he went out. He brought out a pistol from his pocket immediately, and pointed it at me and said, ‘This is what I brought from the party,’” our source quoted a witness, Elizabeth Bassey, as saying.

Ms Bassey said she was scared and had to run inside the house.

She said her sister, the victim, was also standing along the passage fiddling a mobile phone when the suspect suddenly turned the gun to her direction and shot her on the neck, the paper reported.

The victim’s six-year-old daughter was present when her mother was shot, according to source.

The little girl reportedly cried out, “Uncle, you have killed my mummy” when she saw her mother fell on the ground.