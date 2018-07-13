‘Nothing Will Stop Buhari’s Victory In South-East’

The Coordinator, South-East Caucus, National Committee of Buhari Support Group, Hope Uzodinma, says nothing will stop President Muhammadu Buhari from landslide victory in the South-East in 2019.

Uzodinma stated this at the inaugural meeting of the caucus in Abuja yesterday.

He said that the caucus’ target was to deliver not less than six million votes out of estimated eight million registered voters in the South-East.

He stated the caucus would not rest on its oars in ensuring that the goal became a reality in view of what the region stood to gain if the target was achieved.

According to the coordinator, an overwhelming vote that will return Mr Buhari as President in 2019 will guarantee the South-East an opportunity to produce the President in 2023.

According to her, it is an opportunity the region has for several years clamoured for and should not be allowed to slip through its fingers.

“The national leadership has approved the operation of this caucus and we are going to go for it, bearing in mind that if we succeed we will smile very well in 2023.

“We are going to tag our operation, ‘Operation 2023’, meaning that by the time Mr President wins convincingly in the South-East, the name of the business will be ‘Reciprocity’.