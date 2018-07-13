Nigerian Economic Summit Group Appoints Two New Vice Chairmen

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), has appointed Mr Niyi Yusuf and Mrs Onyeche Tifase, who are presently Non-Executive Directors as new Vice-Chairmen of the board.

The NESG disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen last Wednesday in Abuja.

NESG is a private sector led think-tank organisation that promotes sustainable growth and development in the Nigerian economy.

The group said that their appointment followed the retirement of Mrs Sola David-Borha, the former Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc and Mr Nico Vervelde, the former Managing Director in 2017.

According to NESG, the new appointees are to serve in this new capacity, taking up responsibilities that come with the position, thereby representing and conversing on behalf of and in the interest of the group.

Yusuf is the Country Managing Director of Accenture Nigeria.

Before his appointment, he was the Senior Executive responsible for the Systems Integration and Technology Group of Accenture Nigeria.

He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun with a Bachelors of Science Degree (Combined Honours) in Computer Science and Economics in 1990.

Yusuf joined Accenture (the then Arthur Andersen) in 1995 after a four-year stint with JKK, a Nigerian IT company.

The new vice chairman has worked in Nigeria and offshore implementing IT enabled business solutions for clients in banking, insurance, manufacturing, telecoms, public sector and oil and gas industries.

Also, Tifase is an experienced Engineering Professional with extensive experience in the power, engineering and consulting industries.

She is a graduate of Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Nottingham, UK, and completed her Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Cambridge.

She started her career with Siemens in 2001, as an Engineer in the Power Distribution Division of Siemens Plc UK and, thereafter, progressed up the ranks taking up other key roles in Siemens Germany and Siemens USA.

Onyeche worked with Accenture Nigeria from 2006 in the area of management consulting, and in 2009 joined Siemens Nigeria as Deputy General Manager Medium Voltage and Transformers Business Units.

Onyeche’s career path and achievements over the years led her to become the first Nigerian Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Nigeria effective November 1 2014.

Yusuf and Tifase will join Mr Asue Ighodalo, Founding Partner, Banwo as the Second Vice and third Vice Chairmen respectively, while Mr Kyari Bukar remains the Chairman of the Board.