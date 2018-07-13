Nigeria, Not In A Hurry To Sign AfCFTA – Adeosun

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun last Wednesday said the Federal Government would thoroughly examine the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) before signing it.

Adeosun said this at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the Afreximbank with the theme, “Powering Africa Through Regional Integration” in Abuja.

She said the trade agreement was too important for the country to sign without making sure that the interest of its people was protected.

She said the government had embarked on a nationwide consultations with state governments, local government authorities, manufacturers and other stakeholders.

The minister revealed that the government had almost concluded the consultations and would soon take a decision on whether to sign the agreement or not.

“We have been doing a lot of consultations around the country with manufacturers and other stakeholders.

“People are asking legitimate questions about how the AfCFTA affects them.

“We must get things right and that is why we must follow due process so that we can say that we have done all the things that we are expected to do.

“So that is simply what has been happening in the last few months,” she said.

Meanwhile, the President of South Africa, Mr Cyril Ramphosa, said apart from improving intra-African trade, the AfCFTA would also improve its banking sector.

He said also the AfCFTA also offered great opportunities for other financiers and attract foreign direct Investment to the continent.