NAF Opens Camp For Young Swimmers In IIorin

In preparation for the up coming National Youth Games in Ilorin later in September and Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, the National Aquatic Federation (NAF) says it has opened camp for young swimmers.

The Secretary General of NAF, Sanni Mohammed made the revelation in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

He said that the federation would stop at nothing to ensure that the swimmers, during the National Youth Games in Ilorin and Youth Olympic Games in Argentina, excel .

“The preparations towards the double games this year has started in earnest. One, for the National Youth Games in Ilorin in September and the other big games coming up in Argentina in November.

“We have to open the camp on time to allow the young swimmers have good preparations. Presently, we have 10 swimmers, five males and five females.

“This is a screening process because at the end of the exercise, we will drop one swimmer each which will leave us with four both males and females.

“Those that are in the camp now are those that are involved in the last swimming competition held last year and we are preparing them mostly for the Youth Olympic Games, he said.

Mohammed said that the young swimmers were camped in Abuja assuring that the young swimmers were the best presently in their age categories.

“We have the swimmers camped in Abuja right now and they are the best of them. We are approaching the games with the best we have right now and the training is going on fine.

“We have had it in mind to showcase some of the young swimmers from Ikoyi Club to the Olympic Games”, save the age differences, because they are not up to the required age.

“The age for the competition is 15 to 18 while the Ikoyi Club swimmers have on their passport age 13, so we cannot take them.

“Besides this, those in camp are up to the task of representing the country well during the games in Argentina, we are optimistic about their performance”, he said.