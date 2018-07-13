LG Boss Cautions Host Communities On Oil, Agric Exploration

Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Tom Aliezi has urged communities in the area to always toe the line of dialogue in settling differences with oil and agricultural firms in the area.

Aliezi made the plea while addressing chiefs and elders of Elele-Alimini in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The council boss said revenue drive would only thrive in a peaceful atmosphere for both the host communities and the companies.

“If there is understanding among communities and firms operating in our land, I don’t think there will be any need for violence. But if any of the parties is cheated it might result to crisis, you must learn how to be accommodative for free flow of transactions”, he said.

The council boss pleaded with the people of Emohua Local Government Area to take the advantage of the planned resumption of oil exploration and rice farming in the area to boost the economy of the area.

Aliezi urged parents to advise their children and wards to shun any act capable of breaking down law and order in the area, saying that his administration would not tolerate any violence or any act that would lead to shutting down of companies including agricultural activities in the area.

The meeting, which was necessitated by the planned resumption of oil activities and rice farms in the area by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and a Chinese company, also discussed about local content policy.

The chairman called on the companies operating in the area to engage indigenes of the area in contract jobs and employment, saying that his administration would be very fair to both companies operating in the area and the host communities for developments and economy to thrive.

Hon. Aliezi also used the opportunity to call on the people of Rumuekpe community to shelf their seven day ultimatum notice to Total E&P operating in the area over employment opportunities, promising to have a meeting with the company to resolve the issue.

Also speaking, the paramount Ruler of Elele Alumini, HRH Chief Maharaji Augustine Mgbomo, expressed satisfaction over the planned resumption of oil activities in the land by SPDC.

The royal father, who is also the chairman of Elele Alumini Supreme Council of Chiefs, appealed to the chairman of the local government gouncil to be committed in tackling insecurity in the area.

He congratulated the chairman and members of the legislative arm for their victory in the past local government areas election in the area.

Enoch Epelle