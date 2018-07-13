Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has joined the likes of Desmond Elliot, Yul Edochie, Kate Henshaw and other Nigerian entertainers to venture into politics.
In an Instagram post, the 56-year-old Kanayo announced his ambition to represent Ahiazu/Ezinhitte Mbaise Federal Constituency of Imo State in the upcoming 2019 election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
This would be KOK’s first partisan participation in politics having been Chairman of National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Studies (NIHTS), a Federal Government parastatal in 2013
Kanayo O Kanayo Declares For House Of Reps
