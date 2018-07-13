Ibadan To Host GOTV Boxing Night 15

Nigeria’s premier boxing show, GOtv Boxing Night is set to take the centre stage as the 15th edition at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Liberty Road, Ibadan, holds on July 29.

Jenkins Alumona, the Managing Director, Flykite Productions told newsmen during a press briefing in Lagos as seven national fights and two international bouts are scheduled to feature during the night.

Alumona said that he was delighted to have the show back as the best boxer of the night would go home with N1million and the Mojisola Ogunsanya trophy.

“We are happy to be back for the GOtv boxing night series which promises as usual to be loaded with the best fights ever seen in Nigeria.

“It promises to be a wonderful night as all logistics would be in place to see another successful boxing night.

“We are in Ibadan because of the yearnings of boxing fans where it held the 11th edition successfully in 2017,’’ Alumona said.

He added that he was also delighted to have GOtv bankrolling the sporting event and also thanks other numerous sponsors that have continued to back the project.

“I am so delighted to have GOtv Satellite Company supporting our initiative, it has indeed been a great boost to our confidence for reviving the sport and bringing many boxers in the spotlight.

“We want to continue to present boxing to the world and GOtv has stuck by us from the first edition in 2014, to this we are indeed grateful for their immeasurable support.

“The boxing night has continued to gain momentum as it is watched in no fewer than 47 African countries, indeed we are proud of these achievements so far.”

Alumona also said that he was happy to have Betking Nigeria coming in the picture to throw their weight financially for the success of the event.

The boxing night would have Nigeria’s African Boxing Union Lightweight Champion Oto Boy Joseph defend his title against Ghana’s Nathaniel Nukpe.

Joseph told newsmen that fighting at the GOtv Boxing night was always an opportunity to showcase himself and he would not disappoint his numerous fans to retain the title.

“I am confident of doing well at the coming boxing night 15; it is going to be an interesting match because my opponent is not a pushover.

“I have done well to watch some clips of him train and also his many bouts he won and lost, he is in no way a threat to my championship belt.

“I want my fans out there to come and support me as I destroy Nukpe in Ibadan,’’ Joseph said.

Similarly Akeem Sadiku Dodo will also engage Franc Houanvoegbe of Benin Republic in an international light middleweight challenge.

Micheal Godwin ‘Lion Heart’ will engage Idowu Okusote ‘ID Cabasa in a National Cruiserweight challenge as Daniel Emeka Big Shark face Sulaimon Adeosun in a light heavyweight challenge.

The lightweight title fight will have Vincent Dada test his boxing skills against Segun ‘showboy’ Olalehin, Pricne ‘lion’ Nwoye will take on Ridwan ‘Scorpion’’ Oyekola.

The Gotv sensational fighter Olaide Fijabi ‘Fijaborn’ is scheduled to fight Kazeem ‘Iberu’ Ariyo in a national lightweight challenge.