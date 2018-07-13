Gospel Artiste Storms PH With New Album

Gospel music lovers in Rivers State and beyond are in for another amazing and soul- inspiring moment as award winning sensational gospel-Afro pop artiste, Engr. Progress Ugo Ekwe popularly known as ‘K-Mite’ is now set to storm Port Harcourt market with his third album titled “God Understands” which is expected to provide healing and salvation to the people.

The Rivers State University graduate of Civil Engineering-turned gospel artiste in a recent interview with The Tide Entertainment disclosed that the new album was his third effort since he embraced music in 2005. His first album was released in 2011 titled “Son of the Highest,” an 8 track album released in Salvation Ministries, Okija, Port Harcourt. He produced his second album in 2014 titled “Money Dey Stop Nonsense”. He said all the songs are soul winning and commercial success.

K-Mite stated that he embraced music in order to harness his childhood talent. According to him, music had been his first love and way back in the days he started his music career by converting circular songs into gospel music until he later discovered he could write and produce his own songs.

“I decided to dump circular music for gospel songs because I discovered that circular music promotes worldly things while gospel music preaches God’s love and salvation”, he said.

Apart from his gospel music, the Ogbakiri, Rivers State born entertainer also handles a religious programme titled “Gospel on The Street”, targeted towards reaching out to souls on the street and bringing them closer to God through the platform. It is a monthly programme hosted at different locations in Port Harcourt in collaboration with Salvation Ministries Corpers Fellowship (SMCF), Port Harcourt.

The multiple award winning uprising star parades several awards including: Runner up, Silverbird Street Skillz, 2010, Best performing Artiste of the Year, Kisi Entertainment Port Harcourt 2016 and Best New Song of the year, Trans Amadi Fan Zone (TAFZ) among others.

He boasted that his greatest challenge in his music career is to beat his previous achievements in the industry, while he draws his inspiration from sensational gospel singer Bamidele whom he described as his role model.

The indigenous artiste appealed to the Rivers State Government to invest more in the entertainment industry in the state and to create an enabling environment that would enthrone a more vibrant and harmonious industry in the state and to establish an intervention fund for indigenous entertainers to enable them compete favourably with their counterparts in other states.

Engr Ekwe noted that the fund would not only galvanise the practitioners into more positive ventures that would transform the industry by ensuring high standards but as well take care of the welfare of the artistes.

He urged multinational companies operating in the state to partner with government in carrying along the indigenous entertainers as the gesture would give them a sense of belonging instead of relegating them to the background in preference to artistes from other parts of the country.

He challenged the young upcoming artistes to look inward and discover themselves, they should not be intimidated by the sounds from Lagos artistes, but to believe in themselves and look up to God, “ until you blow your flute, nobody blows trumpet for you”, he said.