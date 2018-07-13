Emmanuel Condemns Brutality On Fayose

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has condemned the reported attack on his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayodele Fayose last Wednesday by the police, describing the development as a rape on Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy.

Governor Emmanuel, who is the national coordinator of his party’s election team in Ekiti, said all PDP governors in the country view the action of the police as an abuse of the Constitution of Nigeria.

Speaking during an interaction with Government House correspondents in Uyo, he stressed that the issue was not just about Ekiti State but the entire Nigeria and the sustenance of democratic governance in the country.

His words, “It is not about Fayose or Ekiti State, it is about everyone of us, if it can happen to Fayose, it means it can happen to anybody. We should not just look at Fayose today, we should not just look at Ekiti State, let us look at Nigeria. So, what is happening?”

He maintained, “Elections will come and go, faces will come and go but Nigeria will remain. Let us not do something that will really bring down this country.”

The Governor charged the electorate in Ekiti State not to be intimidated in the face of the challenges, even as he advised security agencies to be civil in their dealings as the country belongs to every citizen.

He again appealed to law enforcement agencies to abide by the law, maintaining that, “this cannot happen in any civilized society where a sitting Governor with full immunity can be so abused publicly. It is a shame for the whole country, it is a shame to all of us.”

Emmanuel said the party was ready for this Saturday’s (tomorrow) election and called on security agencies to allow the people the liberty to vote for the candidate of their choice.

He stated that the essence of getting power is to help everybody especially the poor, and advised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, not to be loyal to any person but to the constitution of Nigeria.