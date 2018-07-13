Elephant Kills Two Persons At Yankari Game Reserve

The management of the Yankari Games Reserve and Safari, Bauchi have confirmed the death of two persons who were killed by Elephants, near Bajama village close to the reserve.

According to a statement signed by the Sole Administrator of Yankari Games Reserve, Habu Mamman and made available to newsmen in Bauchi yesterday, the incidence happened on the 8th of July 2018 when the Elephants went out of the reserve through Sharam early in the morning and headed towards Bajama village.

The statement added that “The elephants went to Gwartanbali forest where villagers living around there got excited and came in large numbers and put the elephants in a circle, taking pictures and trying to touch them”

“Tragedy struck when the elephants got charged and scattered the crowd and the villagers all ran for safety but as a result, they pushed down a 9-year boy called Fa’izu Chiroma Musa who was trampled by one of the elephants and he died on the spot around 10 am”, the statement further read.