Ekiti Polls: PDP Holds Nationwide Protest Over Attack On Fayose …Uncovers How FG Moved N18bn Through Airport …Reps To Probe Police Over Ekiti Shooting

In compliance with the directive by its National Working Committee (NWC), members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, marched peacefully to the National Assembly and the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) demanding amongst others, the conduct of free, fair and credible governorship polls in Ekiti State, tomorrow.

Led by the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus and other members of the NWC, the procession took off at the Legacy House as thousands of youths and women sang in solidarity with the party.

Placards bearing various messages such as “Buhari, stop intimidating Nigerians,” “This is not the democracy we voted for,” “Buhari, you are not God,” among others, were displayed by the protesters who conducted themselves in orderly fashion much to the admiration of security personnel on hand to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

At the entrance gate to the federal parliament where the protesters were received by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, former Ministers of Aviation and Women Affairs, Kema Chikwe and Josephine Anenih, respectively, were on hand to coordinate the women as they sang the famous song, “I have decided” swapping PDP for Jesus and concluding with “No turning back.”

Presenting a letter of protest to Ekweremadu, Secondus said the leadership of the PDP decided to bring to the notice of the National Assembly what he called the assault on democracy in Ekiti State.

“We have come to notify our lawmakers that democracy is under threat. Only yesterday (Wednesday), the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose was assaulted, harassed and pushed to the ground. The All Progressives Congress (APC) has not only placed democracy under threat in Nigeria but throughout the world.

“We are aware of a civilian coup in Ekiti but all we are saying is that we don’t want elections to be rigged. The international community is watching what the security agencies and INEC will do on Saturday. We demand free and fair elections because anything short of this is a recipe for disaster.

“We are not intimidated and we won’t be cowed,” he said, warning that there may be no elections should there be a compromise of the will of Ekiti people on Saturday.

Receiving the letter, Ekweremadu promised the cooperation of the leadership of the National Assembly to look into the issues raised in the letter even as he admonished security agents to play by the rules at all times.

According to him, the parliament would make contact with INEC and the Police to ensure the conduct of free polls, beginning on Saturday with the conduct of governorship election in Ekiti State.

“All the issues raised in your petition will be looked into by the leadership of the National Assembly. We are going to make contacts with INEC and the police and we are going to do everything possible to make sure that there is free and fair elections,” Ekweremadu pledged.

From the National Assembly, the protesters marched on to INEC headquarters where one of its national commissioners, Dr. Adekunle Ogunmola received the party’s petition on behalf of the commission.

Meanwhile, The campaign organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation (KOCO), yesterday, alleged that the Federal Government has moved N18billion cash with bullion vans into Ekiti State through Akure Airport with the purpose of allegedly inducing the electorate with the money during Saturday’s poll.

The Director, Media and Publicity of KOCO, Lere Olayinka, who spoke to newsmen on behalf of the party, said: “We called you here to intimate the public through your various media organisations of the movement of huge cash by the federal government to Ekiti State for the Saturday election.

“Last week Saturday, two bullion vehicles were moved to the Akure Airport to evacuate cash brought from Abuja by a chartered flight.

“The flight landed when it was raining and all staff of the airport were barred from going near the aircraft while the cash was evacuated into the two bullion vehicles.

“After offloading the huge cash, the bullion van first moved to the Ondo State Government House in Akure from where they left for Isan Ekiti, the hometown of the APC governorship candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

“We present to you and the entire world, video and photographs of the chartered aircraft as the cash was being offloaded from it into the two bullion vehicles.

“From our preliminary findings, N2.5billion cash was transferred by the Kebbi State Government to an account in UBA, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja. It was withdrawn immediately and moved with a private jet to Akure.

“Also, apart from the N2.5billion, another $50million (about N18billion) was taken from the $321million recovered from the late Abacha family.

“Our question is, how can a government that claimed to be fighting corruption be releasing billions of Naira from the public coffers for the governorship election of a single State? Where is their fight against corruption?

“We, therefore, call on Nigerians to note this wanton looting of public funds by the APC government to fund the election of its members.

“We must tell Fayemi and his APC that the conscience of the people of Ekiti cannot be purchased and we call on the people of Ekiti to resist the planned use of stolen funds to buy their votes on Saturday.

“Lastly, let me use this opportunity also to alert the public of the intimidation and harassment of PDP members by men of the DSS and policemen.

“Already, Akin Fakorede, an officer of the Federal SARS has been posted to Ekiti State, ostensibly to play the same ignoble role that he played during the Rivers State election.

“Let me say it clearly that no amount of intimidation will scare our people away from the polling units where they will vote for the PDP on Saturday.

“We have the people behind us and they are more than ready to give our candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka their votes on Saturday,” he said.

Similarly, disturbed by the shoot out by the Nigerian police, last Wednesday, during Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally in Ekiti, members of the House of Representatives, yesterday, moved that all its relevant security related committees should probe the matter and report back within two weeks.

This was based on a motion on urgent public importance, promoted by Rep Tajudeen Yusuf, PDP, Kogi praying the House to condemn the action and make the Nigerian Police apologise to Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank has written to the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, calling on the world leaders to come to the aid of Nigeria and the people of Ekiti State in what he described as “dark hour of massive security crackdown against the people.”

According to Frank, democracy in Nigeria is again being confronted by massive attack allegedly launched by security agents employed and funded by the country to protect the citizens and safe guard the nation’s territorial integrity.

In an open letter to the UN, yesterday titled: “Police siege on Ekiti: Nigeria Democracy on Trial”, Frank said: “Yesterday the world saw an appalling form of impunity and brutality against innocent citizens in Ekiti State apparently in a last ditch effort to sway the results of this Saturday’s gubernatorial election in favour of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Kayode Fayemi.

“The rally (road walk) organized by the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not only disrupted with noxious and harmful gas, Fayose was forcefully restricted to the Government House – where he was equally gassed.

“This renewed intimidation, harassment and attacks against leaders and members of an opposition political party in Nigeria, has compelled me to alert you of the threat to peace and democracy in the country as amply demonstrated by the highhandedness and open display of intolerance by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against opposition political parties in Nigeria.

“There is, therefore, urgent need for the United Nations (UN) under your leadership to intervene to prevent the ongoing gross violation of the fundamental human rights of citizens to assemble and the brutal attacks against the person of Fayose and hundreds of supporters of the PDP, who had congregated for a grand finale rally in favour of its candidate in the election, Prof Olusola Eleka, only to be driven back to their houses by the police through the use of tear gas and live ammunitions. Note that the police were recently deployed to the State by the Federal Government under the guise of maintaining law and order before, during and after the Saturday election. Regrettably, the police deployed to the state in addition to the officers and men in the Ekiti State Police Command have now turned to be an army of occupation.

“The ongoing police siege on Ekiti State by 30,000 fully armed policemen in the guise of election duty is nothing but a well-orchestrated security crackdown on innocent citizens who are hoping to be allowed to cast their ballot on Saturday and participate in electing the next governor of the state.

“It has been established by several UN Conventions and human rights’ charter that the right to vote and be voted for is an inalienable right of a citizens of any country. For the a avoidance of doubt, the number of police personnel and equipment deployed so far for the Ekiti election include a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of operations, Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Four Commissioners of Police, eight Deputy Commissioners of Police, 30,000 fully armed policemen, two patrol surveillance helicopters, 5 additional armored personnel carriers, 10 armoured personnel vehicles and 25,000 police patrol vehicles. The above represents police deployment. Other security agencies will yet make similar deployments.”

While calling on UN to call the APC-led Federal Government to order, Frank said: “I dare say that the unlawful use of the police against innocent citizens and members of the opposition PDP in Ekiti is a direct manifestation of the level of desperation of the APC and the present administration to win the Ekiti Governorship election. Let me add that had ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP be this desperate in 2015, Buhari and APC would never have tasted power.

“Impunity has overwhelmed us in Nigeria. And we need help to ensure that our democracy and voting process is devoid of harassment, intimidation and undue influence by the government.

“If the open display of barbarity by the police in Ekiti State, is anything to go by, one can safely say that a worse fate awaits members and leaders of the opposition political parties during the 2019 general elections.

he UN and by extension the world cannot afford to condone this open aggression against a peaceful people gearing up to elect a governor of their choice! This is why I am calling on you to come to the aid of Nigeria in this dark hour of massive security crackdown against the people of Ekiti State.

“Otherwise, chaos and anarchy may soon reign in an unimaginable way should the people now pushed against the wall be forced to resort to self help to defend themselves. If a Governor can be treated in such shabby and inhuman manner, then where lies the hope for the common man on the streets?”

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja with agency report