CUPP: PPA Denies Withdrawal

National Chairman, Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), Chief Peter Ameh, says none of the 39 political parties in the Coalition of United Democratic Parties (CUPP) has withdrawn membership.

Ameh, whose party signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the alliance members, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen last Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the clarification was important following a news conference held in Abuja by some political parties announcing their withdrawal.

He said that names of the political parties claiming to have withdrawn were never part of the coalition, “formed to rescue Nigeria”.

The chairman described the news conference as mischievous and an attempt to discredit the coalition.

He said that it was needless and an act of mischief to distance themselves from the agreement which they were never signatory to.

Ameh challenged the political parties to list the 22 parties denouncing the MoU, saying ” they are just nine political parties claiming to be 22″.

“The listed party was never part of the agreement from inception and was never invited to any of our meetings where discussions and deliberations were held.

“Nigerian journalists should do thorough investigation. None of the parties that signed the agreement has withdrawn its support; I repeat, none.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and 37 other political parties and groups on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form CUPP.

The aim of the coalition is to produce a presidential candidate that will defeat that of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election and, later form government of national unity.

Ameh said that no fewer than 50 political parties were consulted, but that only those convinced on idea of the coalition signed the MoU.

“It is disheartening to see political parties now going to the press to denounce a coalition they were not signatories to.

“You cannot denounce or pull out of agreement that you are not signatories to.

“This is an act of deceit and with the intention to misinform the general public for cheap political point.”

He said that it was unfortunate that the leadership of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) wanted to use CUPP as a pivot to stardom, “to gain national attention or recognition which it so badly needs”.

Ameh said that there were political parties that would have joined the coalition due to their progressive inclination, but that their leadership couldn’t be reached.

He apologised for the inclusion of Socialist Party of Nigeria (SNP), saying it comprised young and zealous people who in their own wisdom were genuinely concerned for the good of Nigeria.

“They are concerned about our people but are too inexperienced to see the danger ahead, that if there is no Nigeria they cannot have SPN.