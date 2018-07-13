Chinedu Ikedieze Honoured As Distinguished Visitor Of Miami

Ace Nollywood comic actor, Chinedu Ikedieze popularly known as Aki has been honoured as a distinguished visitor to The City of Miami, Florida.

The actor, who was on a visit to the state shared the news of the recognition which took place in Miami, Florida on his Instagram page. He wrote.

“When the world believes in you, believe in yourself also! Have faith in your abilities without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers, you cannot be successful or happy” Norman Vincent Peale.

“From the bottom of my heart, I say thanks to Miami-Dade county office of the mayor and the county commissioners for honouring me as a Distinguished Visitor of the city of Miami, you have just given me a key to more success in life”.

Thanks also to Murphy Folorunso for putting this together via the Miss Nigeria Cultural Pageant, I am very grateful.