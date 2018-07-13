Angered by the claims of President Muhammadu Buhari on the recent commissioned Abuja Light Railway project, the Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray-Bruce yesterday disclosed that Buhari’s claim of the project was ‘factually incorrect’.
Murray-Bruce made this known to newsmen via his official facebook handle ‘Ben Murray-Bruce’. In his statement, he argued that the project was initiated and came to a near completion by the previous administrations of Obasanjo, Yar’adua and Jonathan respectively.
Recall that President Buhari had said that the Abuja railway was an evidential proof that his government was delivering on its promises.
Ben Murray-Bruce Faults Buhari’s Claim On Rail Way Achievement
