Assistant Coach Seeks Continuity In S’ Eagles Team

The assistant Chief Coach of the Nigeria Super Eagles, Imama Amapakabo has called on Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to keep faith with the team’s technical crew and playing staff despite an unimpressive performance at the World Cup in Russia.

He made the call recently when speaking with sports journalists. According to him, despite their dropping out from the mundial at the group stage, he wanted the NFF to allow the technical crew continue their good jobs.

Nigeria failed to go beyond the group phase of the World Cup in Russia after a narrow 2-1 defeat to old foes Argentina last month in the final match of Group D.

Nigeria was in Group D alongside Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in the ongoing World Cup.

Amapakabo stated that Eagles did their best in the tournament and urged the NFF for the continuity of the technical crew.

“The team is a young team that needs to be together for some time. NFF must let the technical crew continue”, he said.

Kiadum Edookor