Abuja Light Rail: Stop Claiming Our Project, PDP Tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to claim credit for the Abuja Light Rail Project.

The opposition party said Nigerians are aware that the project was conceptualized, initiated and policy-propelled by the PDP.

The party in a statement by the national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said President Buhari’s showboating and rush to commission the rail project, without giving credit to the PDP, even when his administration contributed nothing to the project, underscores his desperation to claim achievements made by others.

The statement added “It is crystal clear that President Buhari cannot comprehend the design, scope and utility projection of the rail project resulting in his hollow speech at the photo-op commissioning ceremony.

“Is it not unfortunate that, after three years in office, President Buhari cannot boast of any development project conceptualized and executed by his administration in any part of the country, resulting in his numerous face-saving stunts, including commissioning projects executed by others, amongst them, a bus stop in Lagos and a borehole in Jigawa states.

“The PDP usually watch with amusement whenever President Buhari and the APC seek to claim credit for our achievements in various sectors.